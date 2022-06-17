A bull elk sits in a field, June 17, 2022, in Bear Country U.S.A in Rapid City, South Dakota. Bear Country U.S.A is a wildlife park with 12 different animals in the drive through section and more in a wildlife walkway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7403473
|VIRIN:
|220617-F-SE585-1203
|Resolution:
|4743x3162
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|KEYSTONE, SD, US
This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
