The Avenue of Flags at Mount Rushmore National Monument represents the flags of 50 states, one district, three territories and two commonwealths of the United States. The avenue was established as a part of the United States 200th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:12 Photo ID: 7403470 VIRIN: 220617-F-SE585-1065 Resolution: 5236x3491 Size: 4.35 MB Location: KEYSTONE, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.