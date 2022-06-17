Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 4 of 8]

    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore

    KEYSTONE, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The Avenue of Flags at Mount Rushmore National Monument represents the flags of 50 states, one district, three territories and two commonwealths of the United States. The avenue was established as a part of the United States 200th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:12
    Photo ID: 7403470
    VIRIN: 220617-F-SE585-1065
    Resolution: 5236x3491
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: KEYSTONE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    animals
    travel
    history
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

