Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore

A bighorn sheep ram sits on a hill, June 17, 2022, in Keystone, South Dakota. While traveling to Mount Rushmore National Monument, there is a longer but more scenic drive through Custer State Park that allows visitors to view the Black Hills of South Dakota and different types of wildlife. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

Date Taken: 06.17.2022
Location: KEYSTONE, SD, US