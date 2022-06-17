Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 6 of 8]

    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore

    KEYSTONE, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Mount Rushmore National Monument is a monument constructed into a mountainside in Keystone, South Dakota. The monument was designed by Gutzon Borglum to celebrate the nation's greatness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:13
    Photo ID: 7403472
    VIRIN: 220617-F-SE585-1117
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: KEYSTONE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    animals
    travel
    history
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT