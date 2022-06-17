Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 5 of 8]

    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore

    KEYSTONE, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Anthime Brunette, missile handling technician with the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron, listens to a guided tour, June 17, 2022, at Mount Rushmore National Monument, South Dakota. Self-guided tours are offered for visitors to learn the history of the monument. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:13
    Photo ID: 7403471
    VIRIN: 220617-F-SE585-1053
    Resolution: 5491x3661
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: KEYSTONE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore
    Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    animals
    travel
    history
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT