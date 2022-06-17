Airman 1st Class Anthime Brunette, missile handling technician with the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron, listens to a guided tour, June 17, 2022, at Mount Rushmore National Monument, South Dakota. Self-guided tours are offered for visitors to learn the history of the monument. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:13 Photo ID: 7403471 VIRIN: 220617-F-SE585-1053 Resolution: 5491x3661 Size: 4.56 MB Location: KEYSTONE, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.