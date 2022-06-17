Airman 1st Class Anthime Brunette, missile handling technician with the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron, listens to a guided tour, June 17, 2022, at Mount Rushmore National Monument, South Dakota. Self-guided tours are offered for visitors to learn the history of the monument. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7403471
|VIRIN:
|220617-F-SE585-1053
|Resolution:
|5491x3661
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|KEYSTONE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT