The Wyoming state flag flies at the base of Mount Rushmore National Monument in South Dakota. Wyoming became the 44th state admitted into the union in 1890, which a plaque at the bottom of the flag states. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7403469
|VIRIN:
|220617-F-SE585-1093
|Resolution:
|4940x3293
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|KEYSTONE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT