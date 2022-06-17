Mount Rushmore National Monument in South Dakota has an engraved plaque with the names of every person who worked on the monument. The monument involved the efforts of nearly 400 men and women during the 14-year construction process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)
|06.17.2022
|09.07.2022 14:12
|7403468
|220617-F-SE585-1062
|6192x4128
|6.41 MB
|KEYSTONE, SD, US
|1
|0
This work, Wyoming Wanderers: A historic tour around Mount Rushmore [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
