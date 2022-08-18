U.S. Airmen from 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron load a refurbished fire truck onto a C-130 Hercules on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 18, 2022. This fire truck is the last of three total trucks flown and delivered to a remote location in the Horn of Africa to increase operational capabilities. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7402785
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-HT863-1040
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT