U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules and a fire truck rest on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2022. This fire truck plus two more with the same approximate age are being revived by the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron's vehicle management to be used at Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 04:34 Photo ID: 7402779 VIRIN: 220707-F-HT863-1042 Resolution: 5822x3874 Size: 1.61 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.