    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA [Image 8 of 12]

    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Airman from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron looks for tie-down anchors underneath a fire truck on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 18, 2022. These fire trucks will help to maintain and safeguard the service members and buildings at Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 04:34
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    This work, 449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

