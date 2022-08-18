449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA

U.S. Airmen from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron look for tie-down anchors underneath a firetruck on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 18, 2022. This fire truck is the last of three total trucks flown and delivered to Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia. to increase operational capabilities. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)
