A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, removes tie-down chains from a fire truck in a C-130 Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2022. Firefights on the Horn of Africa will use these trucks to provide rapid emergency response in support of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group's operations to provide secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms for USAFE-AFAFRICA operations in East Africa. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 04:34 Photo ID: 7402778 VIRIN: 220707-F-HT863-1010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.14 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.