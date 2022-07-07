Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA [Image 3 of 12]

    449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Devall, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Loadmaster, marshalls a fire truck out of a C-130 Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2022. Firefights on the Horn of Africa will use these trucks to provide rapid emergency response in support of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group's operations to provide secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms for USAFE-AFAFRICA operations in East Africa. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 04:34
    Photo ID: 7402777
    VIRIN: 220707-F-HT863-1023
    Resolution: 6037x4017
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA
    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT