449th AEG provides fire truck to HOA

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Devall, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Loadmaster, marshalls a fire truck out of a C-130 Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2022. This fire truck plus two more with the same approximate age are being revived by the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron's vehicle management to be used at Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)

