    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Trenton Richardson, 423d Security Forces Squadron entry controller, maintains security during an active shooter exercise at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 30, 2022. This exercise tested first responders ability to clear and secure a building while supporting medical personnel with the recovery of the wounded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

