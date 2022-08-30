Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise

Airman 1st Class Trenton Richardson, 423d Security Forces Squadron entry controller, maintains security during an active shooter exercise at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 30, 2022. This exercise tested first responders ability to clear and secure a building while supporting medical personnel with the recovery of the wounded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

