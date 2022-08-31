Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise

Members of RAF Alconbury’s fire department check for a pulse on a patient during a simulated chemical weapon attack at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 31, 2022. This simulated attack was part of a weeklong readiness exercise that occurred across the entire 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
