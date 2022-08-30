Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise

Master Sgt. Christian Navarro, 423d Security Forces Squadron operations flight chief, right, escorts a simulated casualty away from an active shooter exercise at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 30, 2022. This exercise tested first responders ability to clear and secure a building while supporting medical personnel with the recovery of the wounded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

