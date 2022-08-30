Members of RAF Alconbury’s fire department load a patient into an ambulance during an active shooter exercise at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 30, 2022. They were participating in a weeklong readiness exercise that occurred across the entire 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 01:33 Photo ID: 7402700 VIRIN: 220830-F-BW249-1163 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.36 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.