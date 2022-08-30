Master Sgt. Christian Navarro, 423d Security Forces Squadron operations flight chief, right, escorts a simulated casualty away from an active shooter exercise at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 30, 2022. This exercise tested first responders ability to clear and secure a building while supporting medical personnel with the recovery of the wounded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 01:33
|Photo ID:
|7402702
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-BW249-1095
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
