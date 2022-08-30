Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    423d Security Forces Squadron airmen build a tactical picture of a simulated activer shooter’s location during an exercise at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 30, 2022. This exercise tested first responders ability to clear and secure a building while supporting medical personnel with the recovery of the wounded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

