423d Security Forces Squadron airmen apply fake wounds to each other at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 30, 2022. These airmen were preparing for an active shooter simulation as part of a weeklong readiness exercise across the entire 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 01:33 Photo ID: 7402695 VIRIN: 220830-F-BW249-1012 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.83 MB Location: RAF ALCOBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.