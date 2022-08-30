Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise

    RAF ALCOBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    423d Security Forces Squadron airmen apply fake wounds to each other at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 30, 2022. These airmen were preparing for an active shooter simulation as part of a weeklong readiness exercise across the entire 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 01:33
    Photo ID: 7402695
    VIRIN: 220830-F-BW249-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: RAF ALCOBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise
    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise
    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise
    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise
    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise
    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise
    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise
    Pathfinders conduct multi-base readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT