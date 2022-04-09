Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony

Erdenesaikhan Amarsaikhan, left, translates for Maj. Alexei Fainblout, exercise director, U.S. Army Pacific, during the opening ceremony for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 5. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise part of the Pacific Resilience Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange program, which focuses on interagency coordination and foreign humanitarian assistance. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

