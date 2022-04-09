Civil and military components of the government of Mongolia, multilateral regional partners, and international humanitarian response organizations and agencies participating in Gobi Wolf 2022 attend the opening ceremony in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 5. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise exchanging knowledge in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
