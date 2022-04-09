Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency Brig. Gen. B. Uuganbayar, deputy director of NEMA, gives his remarks during the opening ceremony for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 5. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 20:18
    Photo ID: 7402606
    VIRIN: 220905-Z-MK318-1003
    Resolution: 5469x3646
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT