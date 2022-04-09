Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony

Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency Brig. Gen. B. Uuganbayar, deputy director of NEMA, welcomes participants from civil and military components of the government of Mongolia, multilateral and regional partners, and international humanitarian response organizations and agencies during the opening ceremony for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 5. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

