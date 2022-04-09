Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony

Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency Brig. Gen. B. Uuganbayar, deputy director of NEMA, officially announces the commencement of exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in his opening remarks during the opening ceremony for the exercise in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 5. Gobi Wolf is a multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement between military components of the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

