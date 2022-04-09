Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency Brig. Gen. B. Uuganbayar, deputy director of NEMA, officially announces the commencement of exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in his opening remarks during the opening ceremony for the exercise in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 5. Gobi Wolf is a multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement between military components of the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 20:18
    Photo ID: 7402605
    VIRIN: 220905-Z-MK318-1009
    Resolution: 5890x3927
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN 
    This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

