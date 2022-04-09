Traditional Mongolian performers sing and play the morin khurr, or horsehead fiddle, during the opening ceremony for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 5. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise designed to test disaster response processes while maximizing realism through a series of scenarios. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony
