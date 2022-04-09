Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony

Brig. Gen. Tracy Smith, commander of the Alaska Air National Guard, spoke about the 20 years of the bilateral partnership between the Alaska National Guard and Mongolian government during the opening ceremony for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 5. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise with field training exercises in hazmat response, mass medical care and search and rescue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

