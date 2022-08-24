An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies over the airfield during Point Blank 22-04 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 24, 2022. Point Blank is a recurring, low-cost exercise initiative designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defense and other NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:17 Photo ID: 7397706 VIRIN: 220824-F-EJ253-009 Resolution: 3766x2118 Size: 2.02 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Point Blank 22-04 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.