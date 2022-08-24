An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off alongside a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning II in support of exercise Point Blank 22-04 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 24, 2022. Point Blank is a multilateral exercise that increases interoperability and collective readiness, deters potential adversaries and ensures the skies within the European theater remain sovereign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

