An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off alongside a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning II in support of exercise Point Blank 22-04 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 24, 2022. Point Blank is a multilateral exercise that increases interoperability and collective readiness, deters potential adversaries and ensures the skies within the European theater remain sovereign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
08.24.2022
09.01.2022
|7397703
|220824-F-EJ253-008
|2790x1570
|1.55 MB
|Location:
BRANDON, SFK, GB
|3
|0
