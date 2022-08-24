Point Blank 22-04

Senior Airman Isaac McDowell, a crew chief assigned to the 492nd marshals out an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron in support of exercise Point Blank at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England on Aug 24, 2022. Point Blank is a recurring, low-cost exercise initiative designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defense and other NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

