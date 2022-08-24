Senior Airman Isaac McDowell, a crew chief assigned to the 492nd marshals out an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron in support of exercise Point Blank at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England on Aug 24, 2022. Point Blank is a recurring, low-cost exercise initiative designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defense and other NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7397699
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-EJ253-004
|Resolution:
|1640x2296
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Point Blank 22-04 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
