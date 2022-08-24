Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point Blank 22-04 [Image 4 of 9]

    Point Blank 22-04

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Isaac McDowell, a crew chief assigned to the 492nd marshals out an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron in support of exercise Point Blank at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England on Aug 24, 2022. Point Blank is a recurring, low-cost exercise initiative designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defense and other NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:16
    Photo ID: 7397699
    VIRIN: 220824-F-EJ253-004
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
