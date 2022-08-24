Point Blank 22-04

A Pilot and Weapons System Officer assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron conduct the “Panther Chop” after being marshalled for takeoff during exercise Point Blank at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug 24, 2022. Point Blank is a multilateral exercise that increases interoperability and collective readiness, deters potential adversaries and ensures the skies within the European theater remain sovereign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

