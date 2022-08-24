An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off during exercise Point Blank 22-04 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug 24, 2022. Point Blank is a recurring, low-cost exercise initiative designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defense and other NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:16 Photo ID: 7397701 VIRIN: 220824-F-EJ253-006 Resolution: 2265x1274 Size: 979.9 KB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Point Blank 22-04 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.