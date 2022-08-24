F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing taxi to the flight line during Point Blank 22-04, an exercise conducted at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 24 & 25, 2022. Point Blank is a multilateral exercise that increases interoperability and collective readiness, deters potential adversaries and ensures the skies within the European theater remain sovereign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
