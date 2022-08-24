F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing posture on the arming pad during the kickoff of exercise Point Blank 22-04 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 24 & 25, 2022. Point Blank is a multilateral exercise that increases interoperability and collective readiness, deters potential adversaries and ensures the skies within the European theater remain sovereign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7397702
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-EJ253-007
|Resolution:
|2844x815
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Point Blank 22-04 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
