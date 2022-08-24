Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point Blank 22-04 [Image 7 of 9]

    Point Blank 22-04

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing posture on the arming pad during the kickoff of exercise Point Blank 22-04 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 24 & 25, 2022. Point Blank is a multilateral exercise that increases interoperability and collective readiness, deters potential adversaries and ensures the skies within the European theater remain sovereign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Point Blank 22-04 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

