University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Mason, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician gets outfitted in a bomb suit for a physical fitness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Members of the 355th CES and players from the University of Arizona football team suited up and competed against one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7397264
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-IK062-1221
|Resolution:
|7775x5183
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
