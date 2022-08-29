Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 6 of 7]

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Mason, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician gets outfitted in a bomb suit for a physical fitness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Members of the 355th CES and players from the University of Arizona football team suited up and competed against one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:41
    Photo ID: 7397264
    VIRIN: 220829-F-IK062-1221
    Resolution: 7775x5183
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    EOD
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT