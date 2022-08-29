University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 08.29.2022 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

A pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron competes in a fitness challenge with players from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. The 355th Wing hosted the community engagement event in support of the upcoming college football season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)