Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 4 of 7]

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    Syndric Steptoe, senior director of player and community relations from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team pulls a mannequin at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Aug. 29, 2022. Members of the University of Arizona football team competed against pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron in a series of physical tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:41
    Photo ID: 7397262
    VIRIN: 220829-F-IK062-1180
    Resolution: 5994x3996
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT