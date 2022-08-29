Syndric Steptoe, senior director of player and community relations from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team pulls a mannequin at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Aug. 29, 2022. Members of the University of Arizona football team competed against pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron in a series of physical tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7397262
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-IK062-1180
|Resolution:
|5994x3996
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT