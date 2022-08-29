University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 08.29.2022 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

Syndric Steptoe, senior director of player and community relations from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team pulls a mannequin at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Aug. 29, 2022. Members of the University of Arizona football team competed against pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron in a series of physical tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)