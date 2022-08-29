U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton LeQuieu, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler prepares to release a canine during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron showcased their military working dog training during a community engagement event with members of the University of Arizona Wildcats football team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7397260
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-IK062-1058
|Resolution:
|2694x4041
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
