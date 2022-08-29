University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 08.29.2022 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton LeQuieu, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler prepares to release a canine during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron showcased their military working dog training during a community engagement event with members of the University of Arizona Wildcats football team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)