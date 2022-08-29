University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 08.29.2022 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton LeQuieu, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler prepares to release a canine to a waiting Jerry Roberts, University of Arizona Wildcats linebacker, during a community event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen from the 355th Wing and members of the University of Arizona Wildcats football team were able to wear the bite suit and partake in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)