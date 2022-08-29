Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 1 of 7]

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton LeQuieu, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler prepares to release a canine to a waiting Jerry Roberts, University of Arizona Wildcats linebacker, during a community event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen from the 355th Wing and members of the University of Arizona Wildcats football team were able to wear the bite suit and partake in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:41
    Photo ID: 7397259
    VIRIN: 220829-F-IK062-1056
    Resolution: 6899x4599
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen
    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Canine
    Security Forces
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT