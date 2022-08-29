University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 08.29.2022 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

Airmen from the 355th Wing pose with players from the University of Arizona football team at the end of their competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen and football players competed against each other in a variety of military themed physical fitness tests during the community engagement event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)