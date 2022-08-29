Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 355th Wing pose with players from the University of Arizona football team at the end of their competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen and football players competed against each other in a variety of military themed physical fitness tests during the community engagement event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:41
    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    football
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    EOD
    355th Wing

