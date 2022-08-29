University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

Airmen from the 355th Wing pose with players from the University of Arizona football team at the end of their competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen and football players competed against each other in a variety of military themed physical fitness tests during the community engagement event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)
