University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 08.29.2022 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

Josh Baker, University of Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman, supports Jerry Roberts, University of Arizona Wildcats linebacker during a relay competition against members of the 48th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen from the 355th Wing competed against players from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team in a series of military themed physical fitness events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)