Josh Baker, University of Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman, supports Jerry Roberts, University of Arizona Wildcats linebacker during a relay competition against members of the 48th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Airmen from the 355th Wing competed against players from the University of Arizona Wildcats football team in a series of military themed physical fitness events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7397263
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-IK062-1194
|Resolution:
|8245x5497
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
