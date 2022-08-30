HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City

U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, right, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, presents a gift to Dr. Robert Lopez Sum, the executive director for Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 closing ceremony at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 30, 2022. HEART 22 is a JTF-B-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation that took place in both Guatemala and Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

