HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City

Dr. Robert Lopez Sum, the executive director for Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, speaks during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 closing ceremony at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 30, 2022. U.S. service members with HEART 22 have been assisting medical professionals in Quetzaltenango and Guatemala City since Aug. 22. The medical assistance operation is the physical representation of partner nations coming together to support each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

