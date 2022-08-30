HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City

U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, right, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, presents a gift to Dr. Alfonso Wer Rodríguez, the administrative council president at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología, during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 closing ceremony in Guatemala City, Aug. 30, 2022. HEART 22 is a JTF-B-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation that took place in both Guatemala and Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

Date Taken: 08.30.2022