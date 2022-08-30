Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City [Image 19 of 21]

    HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, right, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, presents a gift to Dr. Alfonso Wer Rodríguez, the administrative council president at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología, during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 closing ceremony in Guatemala City, Aug. 30, 2022. HEART 22 is a JTF-B-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation that took place in both Guatemala and Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    HEART 22

