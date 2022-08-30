HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City

Dr. Alfonso Wer Rodríguez, left, the administrative council president at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología (UNO), presents a gift to U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 closing ceremony in Guatemala City, Aug. 30, 2022. During the ceremony, representatives from the U.S. government and military showed their appreciation to the Guatemalan government and members of UNO and Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, for their partnership during the HEART 22 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

