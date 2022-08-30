HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City

U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, speaks during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 closing ceremony at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 30, 2022. HEART 22 is a JTF-B-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation that took place in both Guatemala and Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

