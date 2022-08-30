U.S. Army Col. Phil Brown, the Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, speaks during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 closing ceremony at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 30, 2022. HEART 22 is a JTF-B-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation that took place in both Guatemala and Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7395435
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-UA699-1228
|Resolution:
|5306x3530
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT