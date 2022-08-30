HEART 22 holds closing ceremony in Guatemala City

William Popp, the U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala, speaks during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 closing ceremony at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 30, 2022. During the ceremony, representatives from the U.S. government and military showed their appreciation to the Guatemalan government and members of UNO and Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, for their partnership during the HEART 22 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

