U.S. Army Col. John B. Gilliam, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Hall, command sergeant major of the 3/1 ABCT, raise their cavalry sword during an uncasing ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 29, 2022. The 3/1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 05:44
|Photo ID:
|7393905
|VIRIN:
|220829-Z-TS965-1141
|Resolution:
|6572x3273
|Size:
|13.13 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
